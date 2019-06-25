Channels

An African elephant in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in November 2012. Photo: AFP
Africa

Zimbabwe ready to sell elephants to ‘anyone who wants wildlife’

  • Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira says country has ‘excess’ of 30,000 of the animals
  • African nation has sold pachyderms to China in recent years, and has plans to sell to Angola; Gambia has also expressed interest
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Bloomberg  

Published: 2:03am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:03am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Lek Chailert (foreground) accompanies elephants Sri Nuan and Somboon on their walk to a sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand, that is their new home, their days of taking tourists on rides finally over. Charity World Animal Protection estimates 110 million people take part in wildlife tourism that involves cruelty every year. Photo: Barton Walsh
Travel & Leisure

Unethical wildlife tourism: one small victory as elephants walk to freedom on Thai island of Koh Samui

  • Holidaymakers who ride elephants or take selfies with tigers and dolphins may not be aware of the cruel treatment these wild animals suffer at hands of trainers
  • Hundreds of people lined the roads of Koh Samui recently to see two elephants freed from carrying tourists through its jungle walk to their new sanctuary home
Topic |   Asia Travel
Kylie Knott  

Published: 8:45am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:31pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
