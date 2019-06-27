Tunisian security forces secure the area near the site of an attack in the Tunisian capital's main avenue Habib Bourguiba on June 27. Photo: AFP
One police officer dead, multiple civilians wounded in twin suicide bomb attacks in Tunisian capital
- First attack targeted a police patrol in Charles de Gaulle Street and soon afterwards, a second bomber blew himself up near a police station in al-Gorjani district
Topic | Terrorism
Tunisian security forces secure the area near the site of an attack in the Tunisian capital's main avenue Habib Bourguiba on June 27. Photo: AFP