Sudanese protesters hold their national flag and shout slogans during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum. Photo: AP Photob
Mass protests for civilian rule rock Sudan weeks after brutal crackdown that saw dozens of activists killed
- Tear gas was fired into crowds on Sunday after organisers called for a march on the building that houses offices of the ruling transitional military council
Topic | Human rights
Sudanese protesters hold their national flag and shout slogans during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum. Photo: AP Photob