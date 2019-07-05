Sudanese rebels, released from jail, celebrate from a bus window on July 4. The military and opposition agreed to a power-share deal for three years. Photo: Xinhua
Sudan political crisis: military, opposition agree to power-share deal three years out from next election
- They agreed to establish a sovereign council comprising representatives from both sides that will hold power until the next vote, bringing political crisis to an end
- There were celebrations in the street, with some praising it as ‘a new era’
