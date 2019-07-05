Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sudanese rebels, released from jail, celebrate from a bus window on July 4. The military and opposition agreed to a power-share deal for three years. Photo: Xinhua
Africa

Sudan political crisis: military, opposition agree to power-share deal three years out from next election

  • They agreed to establish a sovereign council comprising representatives from both sides that will hold power until the next vote, bringing political crisis to an end
  • There were celebrations in the street, with some praising it as ‘a new era’
Topic |   Africa
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:22am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:22am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sudanese rebels, released from jail, celebrate from a bus window on July 4. The military and opposition agreed to a power-share deal for three years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.