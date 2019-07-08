Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou hailed it as ‘the greatest historical event for the African continent since the creation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963,’ referring to the AU’s predecessor. Photo: Reuters
AfCFTA: will Africa’s ‘historic’ free trade deal be a game changer?
- The African Continental Free Trade Area is the largest since the creation of the World Trade Organisation in 1994
Topic | Trade
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou hailed it as ‘the greatest historical event for the African continent since the creation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963,’ referring to the AU’s predecessor. Photo: Reuters