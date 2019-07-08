Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda sits in the International Criminal Court during his trial at The Hague. Photo: Reuters
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel leader found guilty of war crimes at International Criminal Court
- Bosco Ntaganda was deemed responsible for the massacre of children and babies, the rape and sexual slavery of underage girls and recruiting of child soldiers
- He was a ‘key leader’ who gave orders to ‘target and kill civilians’ in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, judges heard
