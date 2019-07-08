Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda sits in the International Criminal Court during his trial at The Hague. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Congolese 'Terminator' rebel leader found guilty of war crimes at International Criminal Court

  • Bosco Ntaganda was deemed responsible for the massacre of children and babies, the rape and sexual slavery of underage girls and recruiting of child soldiers
  • He was a ‘key leader’ who gave orders to ‘target and kill civilians’ in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, judges heard
Topic |   International Criminal Court
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:16pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:16pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda sits in the International Criminal Court during his trial at The Hague. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.