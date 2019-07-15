A health worker puts on Ebola protection gear at a treatment centre in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
Ebola outbreak fears after deadly virus found in DR Congo city of Goma for first time
- Experts have long feared that virus could make its way to Goma on the Rwanda border
- But officials say risk of spreading was ‘low’ after infected priest arrived in city by bus
Topic | Ebola virus
A health worker puts on Ebola protection gear at a treatment centre in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters