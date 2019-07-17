Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (right) and protest leader Ahmad al-Rabiah shake hands after signing the agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Sudan military and protesters sign power-sharing document after removal of leader Omar al-Bashir
- Two sides signed a political declaration, one of two papers that are part of the deal, with the other expected to be signed in days
Topic | Africa
Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (right) and protest leader Ahmad al-Rabiah shake hands after signing the agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday. Photo: AFP