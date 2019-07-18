A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. File photo: Reuters
WHO declares Congo Ebola outbreak a global health emergency
- Declaration comes days after a single case was confirmed in Goma, a major regional crossroads in northeastern Congo on the Rwanda border
- A declaration of a global health emergency often brings greater international attention and aid
Topic | Ebola virus
