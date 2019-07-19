Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (left), 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, were found stabbed to death in Morocco. Photos: Facebook/Reuters
Three Islamic State supporters sentenced to death in Morocco for beheading Scandinavian hikers Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland
- Grisly murders of duo on trip in High Atlas Mountains were filmed on mobile phone in case that shocked the North African country
- Defendants asked God for forgiveness during final statements in packed courtroom

