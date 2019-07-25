A wounded person is carried on a stretcher after a suicide attack at Mogadishu mayor’s offices. Photo: Xinhua
Six dead and Mogadishu mayor wounded in bombing at his office carried out by al-Shabab jihadists
- Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman injured in attack which was quickly condemned by United Nations special envoy James Swan
Topic | Terrorism
A wounded person is carried on a stretcher after a suicide attack at Mogadishu mayor’s offices. Photo: Xinhua
The coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia. Photo: Reuters
Foreigners among 26 killed in al-Shabab attack on Medina hotel in Somalia
- The militant group stormed the hotel overnight after targeting it with a car bomb
- Two journalists and local politicians are believed to be among the dead
Topic | Terrorism
The coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia. Photo: Reuters