Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi holds a news conference at the Carthage Palace in Tunis in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Political uncertainty in Tunisia as President Beji Caid Essebsi dies aged 92

  • Period of transition begins after veteran politician’s death
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:39am, 26 Jul, 2019

Tunisian security forces secure the area near the site of an attack in the Tunisian capital's main avenue Habib Bourguiba on June 27. Photo: AFP
Africa

Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi in ‘critical condition’ after twin suicide attacks rock capital

  • First attack targeted police patrol in Charles de Gaulle Street and soon after, second bomber blew himself up near police station in al-Gorjani district
Topic |   Terrorism
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:40am, 28 Jun, 2019

