Somali government soldiers run to take positions during ongoing fighting with gunmen. Photo: AP
Somalian army undergoes shake-up to eliminate ‘ghost soldiers’ used to line the pockets of corrupt superiors
- Under the new system, payments are linked to a biometric database containing soldiers’ fingerprints, personal details and bank accounts
- The shake-up was fiercely resisted in some quarters of the army, with several soldiers deserting their barracks in March in protest
Topic | Africa
