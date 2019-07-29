Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Smouldering ashes in the aftermath of the attack. Photo: AFP
Africa

Suspected Islamists kill 65 in attack on villagers in Nigeria

  • It is the deadliest extremist attack on civilians in the region so far this year
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:46am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smouldering ashes in the aftermath of the attack. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.