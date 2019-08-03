Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Activist Stella Nyanzi protests as she appears on via video link on a screen in a courtroom in Kampala on Friday. Photo: AFP
Africa

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi, jailed for ‘harassing’ president Yoweri Museveni with ‘vulgar’ poem on Facebook, bares breasts as sentence is read

  • Chaos erupts in courtroom as researcher, appearing via video link, bares breasts and screams obscenities in protest against 18-month sentence
  • Nyanzi had previously been detained for calling head of state ‘a pair of buttocks’
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:58am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activist Stella Nyanzi protests as she appears on via video link on a screen in a courtroom in Kampala on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.