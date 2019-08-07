Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi (centre left) and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade (centre right) embrace after signing a ceasefire agreement in Maputo, Mozambique, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
‘Historic’ Mozambique final peace deal signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade
- Agreement aims to end years of conflict and paves way for general elections in October
- Ex-rebel group Renamo has begun disarming fighters as part of the pact, but some disgruntled members are vowing not to turn in their arms
Topic | Africa
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi (centre left) and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade (centre right) embrace after signing a ceasefire agreement in Maputo, Mozambique, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP