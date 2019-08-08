Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland fell from an aircraft shortly after it took off from an airport in remote northwestern Madagascar. Photo: Handout
Africa

Body of Cambridge student Alana Cutland found in Madagascar forest, two weeks after she fell mysteriously from a plane

  • Madagascar police are investigating whether 19-year-old Alana Cutland deliberately threw herself out of the plane to her death
Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:44am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland fell from an aircraft shortly after it took off from an airport in remote northwestern Madagascar. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.