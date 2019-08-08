Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
Burundi malaria ‘epidemic’ rages as half the population infected
- UN said 5.7 million cases of malaria had been recorded in Burundi in 2019
- Tiny country of 11 million people has still not declared a national emergency
Topic | Africa
Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA