Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
Africa

Burundi malaria ‘epidemic’ rages as half the population infected

  • UN said 5.7 million cases of malaria had been recorded in Burundi in 2019
  • Tiny country of 11 million people has still not declared a national emergency
Topic |   Africa
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 1:34pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.