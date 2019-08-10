Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from a video showing some of the volunteers at work in Morocco. Photo: al3omk.com via YouTube
Africa

Belgian women volunteers to leave Morocco after beheading threat for wearing ‘flimsy’ shorts

  • Local schoolteacher arrested after complaining about women’s attire as they worked on construction site in southern village
  • Group cancelling all camps in Morocco as result of incident
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:22am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a video showing some of the volunteers at work in Morocco. Photo: al3omk.com via YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (left), 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, were found stabbed to death in Morocco. Photos: Facebook/Reuters
Africa

Three Islamic State supporters sentenced to death in Morocco for beheading Scandinavian hikers Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland

  • Grisly murders of duo on trip in High Atlas Mountains were filmed on mobile phone in case that shocked the North African country
  • Defendants asked God for forgiveness during final statements in packed courtroom
Topic |   Nordic nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:36am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (left), 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, were found stabbed to death in Morocco. Photos: Facebook/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.