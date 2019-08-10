A screen grab from a video showing some of the volunteers at work in Morocco. Photo: al3omk.com via YouTube
Belgian women volunteers to leave Morocco after beheading threat for wearing ‘flimsy’ shorts
- Local schoolteacher arrested after complaining about women’s attire as they worked on construction site in southern village
- Group cancelling all camps in Morocco as result of incident
