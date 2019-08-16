Pages from the Worker Rights Consortium report released on Thursday. Photo: AP
Women making Levis and Wrangler jeans forced to have sex to keep jobs at African factories
- In wake of report, major US brands vow to crack down on pervasive sexual harassment at facilities in Lesotho
- Taiwan-based Nien Hsing Textile, which owns the factories, signs agreement with trade unions and women’s groups to address complaints
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
Hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits filed in New York, targeting Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and Jeffrey Epstein among others
- The US state has extended its statute of limitations to allow abuse victims to sue decades later
- Institutions that have long cared for children, including schools and hospitals, are girding for what could be a devastating financial blow
