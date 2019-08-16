Channels

SCMP
Pages from the Worker Rights Consortium report released on Thursday. Photo: AP
Africa

Women making Levis and Wrangler jeans forced to have sex to keep jobs at African factories

  • In wake of report, major US brands vow to crack down on pervasive sexual harassment at facilities in Lesotho
  • Taiwan-based Nien Hsing Textile, which owns the factories, signs agreement with trade unions and women’s groups to address complaints
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 4:22am, 16 Aug, 2019

Pages from the Worker Rights Consortium report released on Thursday. Photo: AP
Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits filed in New York, targeting Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and Jeffrey Epstein among others

  • The US state has extended its statute of limitations to allow abuse victims to sue decades later
  • Institutions that have long cared for children, including schools and hospitals, are girding for what could be a devastating financial blow
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:54am, 15 Aug, 2019

Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
