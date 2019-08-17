Channels

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

‘Worse than Mugabe’: Zimbabwe police beat demonstrators as they defy protest ban

  • Tear gas used to disperse crowds gathered in capital Harare to demonstrate against country’s worsening economy
  • Dozens arrested during clampdown as protesters march despite failure to overturn police ban in court
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:33am, 17 Aug, 2019

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Photo: Reuters
Africa

One year after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election, many Zimbabweans regret supporting him

  • Zimbabwe has endured severe power rationing and shortages of fuel, bread, medicine and other basics
  • Power is usually turned on between 10pm and 5am – at other times, businesses do not know whether they will have electricity
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:45pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Photo: Reuters
