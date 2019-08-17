Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Worse than Mugabe’: Zimbabwe police beat demonstrators as they defy protest ban
- Tear gas used to disperse crowds gathered in capital Harare to demonstrate against country’s worsening economy
- Dozens arrested during clampdown as protesters march despite failure to overturn police ban in court
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Photo: Reuters
One year after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election, many Zimbabweans regret supporting him
- Zimbabwe has endured severe power rationing and shortages of fuel, bread, medicine and other basics
- Power is usually turned on between 10pm and 5am – at other times, businesses do not know whether they will have electricity
