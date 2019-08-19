Chad president Idriss Deby Itno speaks at the presidential palace in N'Djamena. Photo: AFP
Chad’s President Idriss Deby declares state of emergency after dozens killed in ethnic violence
- Emergency will last for three months after fighting between cattle herders and settled farmers resulted in 50 deaths in the Sila and Ouaddai regions
Topic | Crime
Chad president Idriss Deby Itno speaks at the presidential palace in N'Djamena. Photo: AFP
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule in Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Sudanese rejoice as military, protest leaders sign historic deal on civilian rule
- The deal brought an end to nearly eight months of upheaval that saw masses mobilise against Bashir, who was ousted after 30 years in power
- The country of 40 million people will be ruled by an 11-member sovereign council and a government
Topic | Africa
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule in Khartoum. Photo: AFP