Spaniard Maria Pich-Aguilera was arrested on Sunday evening at Kenya’s international airport and faces a fine or 12 months in prison for illegal possession of ivory. Photo: Kenya Wildlife Service
Foreigners are being arrested at Kenya’s international airport for wearing ivory
- Kenya authorities take hard line on ‘ivory smuggling’
Singapore seized its biggest haul of smuggled elephant ivory in July. Photo: AFP
To mark World Elephant Day, Singapore bans sale of ivory from 2021
- Public consultations were held, showing that 99 per cent of those who responded were in favour of a total ban
- Last month, Singapore seized tusks from 300 elephants in its largest ever ivory bust
