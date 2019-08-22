The apartheid-era flag of South Africa is flown by a supporter of the neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement (AWB). Photo: Reuters
South Africa bans ‘gratuitous’ displays of apartheid-era flag favoured by white supremacists
- A judge ruled the flag to be a symbol of racial segregation, oppression and government-sanctioned racism that took generations to overturn
- Its use is now confined to areas in which it can serve the public interest, such as in art, academia or journalism
Topic | South Africa
The apartheid-era flag of South Africa is flown by a supporter of the neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement (AWB). Photo: Reuters