People walk past a house destroyed by floods in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Xinhua
Sudan flood death toll reaches 62 after weeks of torrential rain
- Almost 200,000 people have been affected in at least 15 states across the country including the capital Khartoum
Topic | Extreme weather
People walk past a house destroyed by floods in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Xinhua
A soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters
Nearly 200 killed as floods ravage India and Myanmar
- In the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra the death toll rose to 147 on Sunday, with Myanmar authorities reporting 52 killed
Topic | Natural disasters
A soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters