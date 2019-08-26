Channels

People walk past a house destroyed by floods in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Xinhua
Africa

Sudan flood death toll reaches 62 after weeks of torrential rain

  • Almost 200,000 people have been affected in at least 15 states across the country including the capital Khartoum
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:21am, 26 Aug, 2019

A soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Nearly 200 killed as floods ravage India and Myanmar

  • In the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra the death toll rose to 147 on Sunday, with Myanmar authorities reporting 52 killed
Topic |   Natural disasters
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 12:08pm, 13 Aug, 2019

