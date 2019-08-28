Channels

Elephants clustered near a water source spotted from the air during a trial run for an aerial census at the Amboseli National Park. Photo: AFP
Africa

Conservationists hail ‘momentous’ near-total ban on sending wild elephants to zoos after heated debate in Geneva

  • Decision met with strong opposition from Zimbabwe, which along with Botswana is the main provider of wild African elephants to zoos outside the continent
  • Vote passed with 87 in favour, 29 against and 25 abstaining, securing the two-thirds majority needed
Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:25am, 28 Aug, 2019

Elephants clustered near a water source spotted from the air during a trial run for an aerial census at the Amboseli National Park. Photo: AFP
An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How a ban on sale of wild African elephants to zoos could affect China

  • International watchdog to vote on whether to extend restrictions to southern African countries that are the biggest exporters
  • If passed, China may find it hard to buy elephants from Africa
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:00am, 24 Aug, 2019

An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
