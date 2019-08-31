Channels

Health workers equip themselves in protective equipment in Beni, North Kivu province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

Outbreak fears worsen as Ebola death toll in DR Congo passes 2,000 ahead of UN chief’s assessment

  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due in the country to conduct a first-hand assessment of the efforts to combat the virus
Topic |   Ebola virus
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:11am, 31 Aug, 2019

Health workers equip themselves in protective equipment in Beni, North Kivu province. Photo: EPA-EFE
A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Ebola no longer ‘incurable’ after discovery of two highly effective treatments, scientists say

  • The drugs, tested in a nearly nine-month clinical trial, have performed so well that health professionals will now administer them to every patient in Congo
  • In the past, becoming infected with the disease was often considered a death sentence
Topic |   Ebola virus
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:33pm, 13 Aug, 2019

A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
