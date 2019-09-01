A wild forest elephant and calf bathe in the marshes of Bayanga Equatorial Forest, part of the Dzangha Sanga Reserve. Photo: AFP
African nations threaten to quit wildlife trade monitor over restrictions on elephants, ivory
- Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe asked for the right to sell ivory acquired through natural deaths, confiscations and culling
- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasted the decision not to relax ivory laws saying the money could fund conservation
Topic | Conservation
