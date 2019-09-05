Channels

Pope Francis is welcomed by Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi as he arrives in Maputo. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Pope Francis focuses on climate change as he begins tour of three African nations

  • The Pope was welcomed to Mozambique by President Filipe Nyusi and host of guests and church representatives
Topic |   Pope Francis
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:04am, 5 Sep, 2019

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi (centre left) and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade (centre right) embrace after signing a ceasefire agreement in Maputo, Mozambique, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Africa

‘Historic’ Mozambique final peace deal signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade

  • Agreement aims to end years of conflict and paves way for general elections in October
  • Ex-rebel group Renamo has begun disarming fighters as part of the pact, but some disgruntled members are vowing not to turn in their arms
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:36pm, 7 Aug, 2019

