SCMP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 2, 2002 Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who died at the age of 95. Photo: AFP
Africa

Robert Mugabe expected to be buried at hilltop shrine in Harare, as Zimbabwe mourns its former president

  • The former Zimbabwean president died in Singapore at the age of 95 on Friday
  • His death has had mixed reactions in Zimbabwe, with some seeing him as a national hero and others as a liberator turned villain
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:48pm, 7 Sep, 2019

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 2, 2002 Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who died at the age of 95. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China mourns Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe after years of unwavering support

  • Despite international pressure to stop working with his administration over its human rights record, Beijing’s influence in the African nation only grew
  • Chinese foreign ministry describes him as an ‘outstanding leader of the national liberation movement and statesman’
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 9:57pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
