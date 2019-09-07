(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 2, 2002 Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who died at the age of 95. Photo: AFP
Robert Mugabe expected to be buried at hilltop shrine in Harare, as Zimbabwe mourns its former president
- The former Zimbabwean president died in Singapore at the age of 95 on Friday
- His death has had mixed reactions in Zimbabwe, with some seeing him as a national hero and others as a liberator turned villain
Topic | Zimbabwe
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 2, 2002 Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who died at the age of 95. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
China mourns Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe after years of unwavering support
- Despite international pressure to stop working with his administration over its human rights record, Beijing’s influence in the African nation only grew
- Chinese foreign ministry describes him as an ‘outstanding leader of the national liberation movement and statesman’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP