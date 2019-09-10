Nigerian soldiers patrol in the country’s northeast in 2016. Photo: AFP
Nigeria urged to free thousands of children detained over Boko Haram ties
- According to the UN, 3,600 children – including 1,617 girls – are believed to have been detained for suspected involvement with armed groups
- Human Rights Watch said the conditions the children are being kept in as ‘horrific’, adding that many are actually the survivors of Boko Haram attacks
