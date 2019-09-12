Smouldering ashes and charred items are seen on the ground after an attack by Boko Haram fighters in northeast Nigeria. Photo: AFP
22,000 missing in Nigeria because of Boko Haram, Red Cross says
- The jihadist uprising which started in 2009 has killed more than 27,000 people, displaced some 2 million, and spilled over into neighbouring countries
- Some 60 per cent of those missing are children, meaning that thousands of parents do not know where their children are or even if they are alive
Nigerian soldiers patrol in the country’s northeast in 2016. Photo: AFP
Nigeria urged to free thousands of children detained over Boko Haram ties
- According to the UN, 3,600 children – including 1,617 girls – are believed to have been detained for suspected involvement with armed groups
- Human Rights Watch said the conditions the children are being kept in as ‘horrific’, adding that many are actually the survivors of Boko Haram attacks
