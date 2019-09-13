Mourners carrying a portrait of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe sing as they wait at the historic Rufaro stadium in the capital, Harare, for the arrival of his body on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Mourners of Robert Mugabe injured in stampede to view ex-Zimbabwe president’s body
- Crowd surges past police cordon at stadium in Harare hoping to see late leader’s face in partially open casket
- Arrangements marred by dispute between family and government over where and when Mugabe will be buried
Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died at a hospital in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Relatives fly to Singapore to bring Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe home
- A charter flight left Harare at 9am on Monday and was expected to return by Wednesday afternoon, the former president’s nephew said
- Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from its independence until he was ousted in a coup in 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on Friday
