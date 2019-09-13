Channels

SCMP
Mourners carrying a portrait of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe sing as they wait at the historic Rufaro stadium in the capital, Harare, for the arrival of his body on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Africa

Mourners of Robert Mugabe injured in stampede to view ex-Zimbabwe president’s body

  • Crowd surges past police cordon at stadium in Harare hoping to see late leader’s face in partially open casket
  • Arrangements marred by dispute between family and government over where and when Mugabe will be buried
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:22am, 13 Sep, 2019

Mourners carrying a portrait of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe sing as they wait at the historic Rufaro stadium in the capital, Harare, for the arrival of his body on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died at a hospital in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Relatives fly to Singapore to bring Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe home

  • A charter flight left Harare at 9am on Monday and was expected to return by Wednesday afternoon, the former president’s nephew said
  • Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from its independence until he was ousted in a coup in 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on Friday
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:12pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died at a hospital in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
