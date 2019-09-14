Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Soldiers carry the coffin of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe into the Rufaro stadium in Harare. Photo: AFP
Africa

Thousands gather in Zimbabwe for former president Robert Mugabe’s state funeral

  • Foreign leaders and supporters are gathering in a sports stadium in Harare to bid farewell to the former president, who died in Singapore aged 95
  • After a week of disputes over his final resting place, he will now be buried in a mausoleum in Harare once it is built
Topic |   Africa
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

DPA  

Updated: 6:19pm, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Soldiers carry the coffin of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe into the Rufaro stadium in Harare. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Mugabe pictured last year at his residence in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Photo: AFP
Africa

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore hospital aged 95

  • The former leader had been receiving medical treatment in the city state for several months. His death was confirmed by his successor on Twitter
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:50pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert Mugabe pictured last year at his residence in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.