Soldiers carry the coffin of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe into the Rufaro stadium in Harare. Photo: AFP
Thousands gather in Zimbabwe for former president Robert Mugabe’s state funeral
- Foreign leaders and supporters are gathering in a sports stadium in Harare to bid farewell to the former president, who died in Singapore aged 95
- After a week of disputes over his final resting place, he will now be buried in a mausoleum in Harare once it is built
Topic | Africa
Soldiers carry the coffin of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe into the Rufaro stadium in Harare. Photo: AFP
Robert Mugabe pictured last year at his residence in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore hospital aged 95
- The former leader had been receiving medical treatment in the city state for several months. His death was confirmed by his successor on Twitter
Topic | Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe pictured last year at his residence in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Photo: AFP