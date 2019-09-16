Supporters of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate in front of his headquarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
First exit polls in Tunisian presidential elections suggest shock victory for political outsiders
- Vote projection gives law professor Kaïs Saïed 19.5 per cent of the vote and media mogul Nabil Karoui 15.5 per cent
Topic | Africa
Voters at a polling station in Tunis. Photo: Reuters
Tunisia heads to the polls in tightly fought presidential contest, with personalities taking precedence over politics
- Election could be a test for the North African country’s democracy as many of the key players vying for power are heavily polarising figures
- Outcome is highly uncertain as seven million Tunisians cast votes for two dozen candidates
Topic | Africa
