Supporters of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate in front of his headquarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

First exit polls in Tunisian presidential elections suggest shock victory for political outsiders

  • Vote projection gives law professor Kaïs Saïed 19.5 per cent of the vote and media mogul Nabil Karoui 15.5 per cent
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 7:29am, 16 Sep, 2019

Voters at a polling station in Tunis. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Tunisia heads to the polls in tightly fought presidential contest, with personalities taking precedence over politics

  • Election could be a test for the North African country’s democracy as many of the key players vying for power are heavily polarising figures
  • Outcome is highly uncertain as seven million Tunisians cast votes for two dozen candidates
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:34pm, 15 Sep, 2019

