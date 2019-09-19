Channels

Former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, whose ousting sparked the Arab spring. Photo: AP
Africa

Former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, whose ousting sparked the Arab spring, dies at 83

  • His downfall in early 2011 ignited similar popular uprisings across the Arab world that came to be known as the Arab spring
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:42pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, whose ousting sparked the Arab spring. Photo: AP
Supporters of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate . Photo: EPA
Africa

Tunisia exit polls suggest shock victory for professor and a jailed tycoon

  • Two anti-establishment candidates in Tunisia’s divisive election claimed to have won through to a runoff
  • In a sign of voter apathy, turnout was reported to be 45 per cent, down from almost 63 per cent in 2014
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:24pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Supporters of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate . Photo: EPA
