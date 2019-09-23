Channels

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe had ‘advanced cancer’ when he died in a Singapore hospital

  • Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has for the first time revealed the cause of his 95-year-old predecessor’s death
  • Chemotherapy treatment was stopped because of Mugabe’s advanced age and the spread of the cancer
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:51pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Robert Mugabe pictured last year at his residence in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Photo: AFP
Africa

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore hospital aged 95

  • The former leader had been receiving medical treatment in the city state for several months. His death was confirmed by his successor on Twitter
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:50pm, 6 Sep, 2019

