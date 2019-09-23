Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe had ‘advanced cancer’ when he died in a Singapore hospital
- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has for the first time revealed the cause of his 95-year-old predecessor’s death
- Chemotherapy treatment was stopped because of Mugabe’s advanced age and the spread of the cancer
