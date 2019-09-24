Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, dance during a visit to Nyanga township near Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan speak out on violence against women as they begin South Africa tour

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet anti-apartheid cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other dignitaries during trip
  • Later in tour, Harry is expected to rekindle memories of royal couple’s courtship in Botswana and of Princess Diana in Angola
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:11am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, dance during a visit to Nyanga township near Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.