Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, dance during a visit to Nyanga township near Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan speak out on violence against women as they begin South Africa tour
- Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet anti-apartheid cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other dignitaries during trip
- Later in tour, Harry is expected to rekindle memories of royal couple’s courtship in Botswana and of Princess Diana in Angola
