A female black rhino ready to be transported during a translocation exercise in Kenya's Nairobi National Park last June. Photo: Reuters
Africa

WWF rejects Kenya's claim that it played a hand in the death of 11 critically endangered black rhinos

  • A parliamentary inquiry into the botched relocation of 14 of the animals found that the conservation group pushed authorities to go faster
  • The deaths were a major embarrassment to Kenya, which sells itself as a destination for wildlife tourism
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:51pm, 25 Sep, 2019

A female black rhino ready to be transported during a translocation exercise in Kenya’s Nairobi National Park last June. Photo: Reuters
Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter
Health & Environment

Illegal trade in pangolin thrives despite 2017 global ban, according to investigative report that blames demand in China and huge profits on the black market

  • Reporters follow illegal trade from West African bushmeat markets, to middlemen in Asia, and finally to mainland China
  • Investigations found astounding profit margins: Scales bought for US$5 per kilogram in Nigeria can be resold for up to US$1,000 in China
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter
