A man reads a newspaper showing candidates Kais Saied, right, and Nabil Karoui on its front page in Tunisia. Photo: AP
Tunisia’s presidential vote pits professor versus prisoner
- Professor Kais Saied is refusing to hold rallies, print posters or use any of the usual marketing that drives a modern presidential campaign
- While jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui can only send out Facebook missives and letters via his wife and lawyers
Independent presidential candidate Kais Saied, a professor of constitutional law, poses for a picture in Tunis on Monday. Photo: dpa
‘Political earthquake’: Tunisia presidential poll puts law professor and political outsider Kais Saied in the lead
- He looks to be headed for run-off vote against jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui, who is currently in second place, with two-thirds of ballots counted
- Tied for fifth place, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed could turn out to be biggest loser
