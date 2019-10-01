Channels

Some of the women who were freed by police are seen entering a vehicle in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Nigerian police free 19 women and girls from ‘baby factory’ in Lagos

  • Many of the victims, aged 15 to 28, were abducted and impregnated by captors planning to sell the children
  • Boys are sold for US$1,630 and girls for US$980
Topic |   Crime
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:59am, 1 Oct, 2019

A sign is seen above a house, where police rescued men and boys in Nigeria. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Over 300 students found chained, sexually abused in Nigeria Islamic school

  • Police raided a building in Kaduna, where the victims were kept in ‘the most debasing conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran’
  • Many of the rescued students bore scars on their backs and serious injuries
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:16pm, 27 Sep, 2019

