Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui greets his supporters after being released from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui freed days before election
- Media mogul, who was runner-up in first round of polls last month, spent weeks in detention awaiting corruption trial verdict
- Karoui will face retired professor Kais Saied in second round of voting on Sunday
A man reads a newspaper showing candidates Kais Saied, right, and Nabil Karoui on its front page in Tunisia. Photo: AP
Tunisia’s presidential vote pits professor versus prisoner
- Professor Kais Saied is refusing to hold rallies, print posters or use any of the usual marketing that drives a modern presidential campaign
- While jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui can only send out Facebook missives and letters via his wife and lawyers
