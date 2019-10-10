Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui greets his supporters after being released from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Africa

Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui freed days before election

  • Media mogul, who was runner-up in first round of polls last month, spent weeks in detention awaiting corruption trial verdict
  • Karoui will face retired professor Kais Saied in second round of voting on Sunday
Topic |   Africa
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:23am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui greets his supporters after being released from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man reads a newspaper showing candidates Kais Saied, right, and Nabil Karoui on its front page in Tunisia. Photo: AP
Africa

Tunisia’s presidential vote pits professor versus prisoner

  • Professor Kais Saied is refusing to hold rallies, print posters or use any of the usual marketing that drives a modern presidential campaign
  • While jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui can only send out Facebook missives and letters via his wife and lawyers
Topic |   Africa
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:33pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man reads a newspaper showing candidates Kais Saied, right, and Nabil Karoui on its front page in Tunisia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.