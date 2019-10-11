Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on then South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP
Africa

US blacklists South Africa’s Gupta family over ‘widespread corruption’

  • Wealthy Indian-born family accused of involvement in bribery and misappropriation of millions in state funds
  • Brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh are said to have profited from close links to former president Jacob Zuma
Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:42am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on then South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.