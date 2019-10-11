Protesters march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on then South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP
US blacklists South Africa’s Gupta family over ‘widespread corruption’
- Wealthy Indian-born family accused of involvement in bribery and misappropriation of millions in state funds
- Brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh are said to have profited from close links to former president Jacob Zuma
Topic | South Africa
