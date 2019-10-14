Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after unofficial results of the Tunisian presidential election in the capital Tunis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Celebrations as outsider academic Kais Saied set for landslide Tunisia presidency win, exit polls show
- According to the Emrhold exit poll, Saied scooped 72.5 per cent of the vote, will the official result expected on Monday
Topic | Africa
Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after unofficial results of the Tunisian presidential election in the capital Tunis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui greets his supporters after being released from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui freed days before election
- Media mogul, who was runner-up in first round of polls last month, spent weeks in detention awaiting corruption trial verdict
- Karoui will face retired professor Kais Saied in second round of voting on Sunday
Topic | Africa
Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui greets his supporters after being released from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis on Wednesday. Photo: AFP