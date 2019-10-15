A Ugandan street vendor holds a copy of Rolling Stone newspaper, which has no relation to the US magazine. The newspaper has previously named the country’s “top homosexuals”. File photo: AFP
Uganda denies plan to revive its ‘Kill the Gays’ law amid global concern
- Ugandan official said last week that new bill would impose the death penalty on homosexuals
- But president’s spokesman said government has no plans to reintroduce legislation thar was nullified five years ago on a technicality
Topic | LGBTI
A Ugandan street vendor holds a copy of Rolling Stone newspaper, which has no relation to the US magazine. The newspaper has previously named the country’s “top homosexuals”. File photo: AFP