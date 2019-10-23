The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia seeks to counter China’s influence in Africa by hosting major summit of continent’s leaders
- In recent years China has emerged as a top foreign power on the continent, forcing Russia to play catch-up
- All 54 African states are represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
China poised but not rushing to follow Russia plan for Middle East as Donald Trump’s administration leaves vacuum by rushing out of Syria
- As US influence wanes in the region President Vladimir Putin is moving in with multilateral security plans
- Beijing has welcomed Russian proposals but will be wary of signing on too quickly
