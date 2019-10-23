Channels

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

Russia seeks to counter China’s influence in Africa by hosting major summit of continent’s leaders

  • In recent years China has emerged as a top foreign power on the continent, forcing Russia to play catch-up
  • All 54 African states are represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:02pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China poised but not rushing to follow Russia plan for Middle East as Donald Trump’s administration leaves vacuum by rushing out of Syria

  • As US influence wanes in the region President Vladimir Putin is moving in with multilateral security plans
  • Beijing has welcomed Russian proposals but will be wary of signing on too quickly
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Oct, 2019

