Flooded homes in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. Photo: AFP
Africa

Flooding in Central African Republic leaves at least 28,000 homeless

  • Torrential rains have pounded the country for several days, causing the Oubangui River and its tributaries to overflow
  • In the capital Bangui, with a population of about 1 million, mud homes have literally dissolved in the floods
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:50pm, 29 Oct, 2019

A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
East Asia

At least 10 killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain lashes eastern Japan

  • Weeks after Typhoon Hagibis and Typhoon Faxai hits parts of Japan, torrential rain have caused additional chaos
  • Several people have died in Fukushima and Chiba prefectures, after rivers caused extensive flooding, inundating roads, houses and rail tracks
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 3:42pm, 26 Oct, 2019

