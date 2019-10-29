Flooded homes in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. Photo: AFP
Flooding in Central African Republic leaves at least 28,000 homeless
- Torrential rains have pounded the country for several days, causing the Oubangui River and its tributaries to overflow
- In the capital Bangui, with a population of about 1 million, mud homes have literally dissolved in the floods
Topic | Africa
Flooded homes in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. Photo: AFP
A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
At least 10 killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain lashes eastern Japan
- Weeks after Typhoon Hagibis and Typhoon Faxai hits parts of Japan, torrential rain have caused additional chaos
- Several people have died in Fukushima and Chiba prefectures, after rivers caused extensive flooding, inundating roads, houses and rail tracks
Topic | Japan
A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters