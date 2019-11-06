Genevieve Nnaji directed and stars in Nigeria's first-ever Oscar entry, ‘Lionheart’, which was disqualified from competing in the international film category. Photo: Netflix
Nigerian Oscar entry ‘Lionheart’ disqualified for having too much English, the country’s official language
- ‘Lionheart’ has segments in the local Igbo language but is mainly filmed in English – a legacy of the country’s history as a British colony
Topic | Academy Awards
Genevieve Nnaji directed and stars in Nigeria's first-ever Oscar entry, ‘Lionheart’, which was disqualified from competing in the international film category. Photo: Netflix