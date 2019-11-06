A train is seen at the Uganda Railways Corporation headquarters in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Reuters
Uganda seeks other backers to fix creaky railway after China delays US$2.2 billion in funds
- Beijing held back funding over oil production delays in Uganda, which discovered 6 billion barrels in its west 12 years ago but has yet to produce any
- The EU has given US$23.8 million and the railway corporation is hoping international development lenders will pick up the rest of the tab
Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese firms hit bribery and tax evasion troubles amid African corruption crackdowns
- Series of cases in countries including Kenya and Uganda involve Chinese entities or directors
- Beijing has criminalised bribing foreign public officials but unlike some other countries it has no law on corrupt practices abroad by companies or citizens
