SCMP
A train is seen at the Uganda Railways Corporation headquarters in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Uganda seeks other backers to fix creaky railway after China delays US$2.2 billion in funds

  • Beijing held back funding over oil production delays in Uganda, which discovered 6 billion barrels in its west 12 years ago but has yet to produce any
  • The EU has given US$23.8 million and the railway corporation is hoping international development lenders will pick up the rest of the tab
Reuters

Updated: 9:53pm, 6 Nov, 2019

Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese firms hit bribery and tax evasion troubles amid African corruption crackdowns

  • Series of cases in countries including Kenya and Uganda involve Chinese entities or directors
  • Beijing has criminalised bribing foreign public officials but unlike some other countries it has no law on corrupt practices abroad by companies or citizens
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:44pm, 4 Nov, 2019

