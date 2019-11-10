Tunisian women demonstrate for their rights during a protest in the capital of Tunis. Photo: AP
Video of masturbating MP triggers Tunisia’s own #MeToo movement
- Discussion of sexual harassment used to be rare in the North African nation, where traditional attitudes and apathy among those in power prevails
- But the viral video, shot last month by a student, has prompted thousands of women to come forward and share their experiences
Topic | Africa
Kesha (centre), who levelled accusations of sexual assault against producer Dr Luke, is joined by a multitude of singers as they perform Praying at the Grammy Awards. Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson
Misogyny and sex abuse: why the MeToo movement hasn’t made much ground in the music industry
- Women aren’t represented in the music industry, making up 12 per cent of songwriters and only two per cent of producers
- What’s more, almost 50 per cent of women artists have faced sexual harassment at work
Topic | Gender equality
